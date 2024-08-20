Ice Spice Addresses Ozempic Rumors After Weight Loss, Slams ‘Lazy A— B—ches’

Not putting up with comments about her recent weight loss, Ice Spice addressed rumors that she used the prescription medication Ozempic to shed some pounds.

While hosting an X Spaces chat on Monday, Aug. 19, the “Bikini Bottom” hitmaker discussed the recent claims that she used the prescription drug. “I wish y’all never learned the word Ozempic,” she stated. “That’s one thing I wish. Oh my god, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f— is that? Genuinely, what is that?”

Ice Spice wasn’t quite done with her remarks about the weight loss gossip. “Like, you lazy a— b—— never heard of a gym? It’s called the gym,” she said. “It’s called eating healthy.”

She then continued, “It’s called being on tour. Like what the hell? Maybe if I was sitting home all day, it would be easier to stay big.”

Ice Spice is among the growing list of celebrities who are being accused of using Ozempic for weight loss. Others who have denied using the drug, which is mainly used to treat diabetes, are Ashley Benson, Julia Fox, 50 Cent, and Jessica Simpson.

Ice Spice Opens Up About Release of Her ‘Y2K’ Debut Album

Meanwhile, Ice Spice released her debut album, Y2K, earlier this month.

While speaking to Billboard, the rapper opened up about the album and all the emotions that come with its release.

“I just been feeling everything,” she explained. “From anxious to calm to excited and relieved. Just grateful really mostly. I think finally headlining my own show for the first time. I started the Europe leg doing festivals, and now it’s my own crowd. It’s a different vibe that I’m grateful for. I’ve been wanting to do this for a year now and we’re finally here. That’s my proudest moment.”

Noting there were a few things she didn’t get a chance to pull off for the album, Ice Spice also stated, “For both projects that I’ve made, there’s been sample issues and feature clearances that we run into — but that’s part of the process. Every time, it feels like, ‘Oh my God, no, everything’s going not as planned.’ You just end up figuring it out. I think a lot of people go through that.”

In regards to how she defines Y2K, Ice Spice then shared, “Yeah, I think that’s a lot of my obsession. I love the fashion, I love the overall vibe. I was really young so I just pull references to the most iconic people during that era.”

She further referenced multiple artists from that era by adding, “I like to reference Britney Spears, Beyoncé and all the icons.”