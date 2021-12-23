Madonna Looks Unrecognizable In New Glasses Pics, Fans Say She Looks ‘Unreal’

Madonna ages in reverse, as proven by a recent snap of her in a snazzy pair of new glasses, which honestly make her look like a totally different person. She ends up looking like a manic pixie dream girl from some indie movie that never got released. Also, can we please address that this woman is doing all this effortlessly at 63 years old? There is a reason Madge is an icon, and she still wears that status well and is still clearly loving every minute of attention she gets.

Madonna Is Still THE Queen

Since Madonna first came on the scene way back in 1984, she brought with her an undeniably iconic look she went on to define further as her career evolved. From looking like a movie icon out of the 50’s to a bit of a tomboy phase with punk fashion sense, she has been the go-to fashion icon for many people over the years.

At 63, most of us would be happy to be close to retirement and not needing to worry about looking good anymore. But Madonna doesn’t subscribe to that belief system. She proves, especially now, that her beauty is timeless. Speaking of her beauty, a new pic she posted on Instagram is showing a casual yet stunning side, adorned with glasses, which almost makes her unrecognizable, even to fans.

Madge the Unstoppable

Donning a cute green bathrobe, some killer moon boots, and a Russian-style trapping hat, she looks like she is about to announce an acoustic set at a coffee house. What stands out most about the picture, though, is how much a simple pair of black hipster glasses completely changes the dynamic of her looks. Judging by the comments gushing about how ravishing she looks, the world is eating it up.

Giving a cheeky over-the-shoulder glance back at the camera, you can tell this pop diva knows she looks good and is flirting with the camera and the viewer as a result. Again, for anyone keeping notes, this woman is 63 years old!

Fine, we’ll just say it. Madonna can do no wrong when it comes to fashion. She’d probably look just as lovely wearing a burlap sack.