Madonna Fans Furious After Show Starts Nearly 3 Hours Late

Madonna fans certainly aren’t happy. Fans took to social media to voice their frustrations after alleging the star delayed performing for nearly three hours.

According to TMZ, Madonna fans grew upset with the artist for a delay in her concert. Madonna’s opening act DJ Honey Dijon took the stage at 8:30 p.m. while the star herself should have started her set around 9:30 p.m.

Taking to social media, several people shared their impatience. One person wrote, “I don’t give a f*** if you’re Madonna, if you’re 3 hours late, you’re just f***ing rude.”

Another commented, “I love Madonna but it’s really f—ed up how she’s literally like 2 hours late for her FIRST show in the us.”

Still another wrote, “Personally I would have went straight home after she was an hour late but i get that alot of people payed [sic] good money for their seats so I see why a lot of people stay and wait.”

Was Madonna Late?

However, Madonna ultimately didn’t end up performing until around 11 p.m. With doors opening at 7:30 p.m., fans grew impatient with waiting for Madonna to perform. However, while organizers did temporarily delay the concert, fans falsely claimed it was longer than it actually was.

The outlet reported Madonna ended up performing around 11 p.m., making the delay only half that time. Additionally, Madonna was in attendance. The venue had issues with its sound, with the singer asking fans if they could hear her.

Still, that didn’t stop some fans from becoming disgruntled. It doesn’t help that Madonna has garnered a bit of a reputation for being late. In 2019, one concertgoer ended up suing the singer for being late.

After Madonna delayed her concert, the concert attendees tried to get refunds for the three tickets they purchased. However, they had been unsuccessful.

“Ticketholders had to work and go to school the next day, which prevented them from attending a concert that would end at around 1:00 a.m.,” the suit claimed, according to Fox News. “(Nate) Hollander attempted, without success, to obtain a refund for the three tickets purchased for the Madonna concert.”

Despite the delay, still it looked like many enjoyed the performance that Madonna gave. Hopefully, the rest of her concerts go off without a hitch.