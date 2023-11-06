Madonna Goes Completely Topless In Steamy Pics On Instagram

The Queen of Pop is baring it all in a revealing see-through gown on Instagram.

Madonna, 65, recently uploaded a carousel post including photos of herself performing in Barcelona, and snaps of herself posing on a bed in a see-through dress.

She captioned the post, “Thank you Barcelona 🇪🇸…………… incredible. Energy ⚡️⚡️⚡️”

Instagram

Fans of the singer flocked to her comment section to comment on the risqué pictures.

“One thing I love about Madonna is she been the same since day one of her career,” one follower remarked.

Another fan commented, “MOTHER!”

“Queen is giving,” a third fan replied.

As reported by The U.S. Sun, Madonna’s steamy photos breach Instagram’s rules on nudity—rules that the singer has broken before. In 2021, the “Back That Up To The Beat” songstress uploaded a photo with an exposed nipple, and Instagram subsequently removed the post. Afterward, Madonna called out the social media app for “sexism, ageism, and misogyny.”

Madonna’s Questionable Treatment Of Her Backup Dancers

If one thing is true about the pop star—Madonna’s commitment to her work is unmatched. However, how the singer treats her backup dancers has been described as, “very strict.”

Carrie Ann Inaba, a Dancing With The Stars judge, worked as a dancer for Madonna. On the Jennifer Hudson Show, she reflected on her time touring with the hardcore taskmaster. According to Inaba, she and her fellow dancers had to adhere to a strict rule: every minute they were late, they had to pay Madonna $100 out of their paycheck.

While the rule initially caused frustration, Inaba emphasized that it taught her a valuable lesson in her career. “I’m so grateful she did that,” Inaba said. For the dancer, it taught her the importance of punctuality. After all, the chance to work with Madonna was a dream come true for Inaba.

She explained, “There was like Michael [Jackson], Prince, and Madonna at the time. Right? I got on Madonna’s tour, and I was like, ‘That’s all I need.'”