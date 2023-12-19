Madonna Calls Out ‘Troublemaking Queen’ Andy Cohen at Live Concert

Madonna is firing back at Andy Cohen. The pop singer took a moment out of her recent concert to cheekily call Cohen out.

Madonna performed in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday. Cohen attended the concert and sat in the front row. Noticing Cohen, Madonna decided to have a bit of fun at his expense.

She warned Cohen not to cause her any more trouble or she would effectively punish him. Although, she didn’t go into details on how or what form said punishment would take.

“If you say one more bad thing about me on your show, you’re gonna get in so much trouble,” Madonna called to Cohen from the stage. It was clear from her tone that the singer was joking. “You little troublemaking queen!”

For his part, Cohen feigned mock surprise and sincerity. He mouthed to the singer that he loved her and shook his head at the allegations by Madonna that he was a troublemaker. It was an overall funny exchange that had fans of both buzzing.

Andy Cohen Praises Madonna

Cohen is the host of Watch What Happens Live. In recent years, he has been known to poke fun by mentioning Madonna on the show. His affection for the pop singer has rung true in all of those instances, and apparently, it has also caught Madonna’s attention.

It was a fun nod of approval for Cohen, which he clearly enjoyed. He took to Instagram to share the encounter and also shared all his previous encounters with Madonna as well. To be called a troublemaker appeared to be a badge of honor for the TV host, which he appreciated.

He captioned the post with, “I’m a life-long Madonna fan, so it’s a thrill and an honor to be called a ‘troublemaking queen’ by the Queen of Troublemaking. I BOW! Also – go see the new tour. It blew me away!! What a great night. Can’t wait to go back. #TroublemakingQueen.”

In particular, Cohen had praised Madonna multiple times on his “Mazel of the Day” segment. It became a bit of a recurring gag, with Cohen often speaking about the singer in a high regard as the supercut shows. Although, not all of her fans are fond of her.