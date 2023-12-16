Joe Rogan Thinks Madonna Looks Like She’s Wearing a Diaper

Although he admitted to having a crush on her in the 80s, Joe Rogan’s thoughts about Madonna have certainly changed over the years.

During one of the recent episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan called out Madonna and how she is dressing these days. “Have you seen the Madonna videos of her on tour now?” Rogan asked More Plates More Dates’ Drerek and producer Jamie Vernon. “Like, I don’t know what the hell she’s doing, but it is very strange… I mean, it looks like she’s wearing a f—ing diaper.”

As he continued his harsh criticism, Rogan pointed out how skinny Madonna is now. “This is something that’s, this is madness. I mean, like, she’s thin. I bet her body would look good if she just was this 65-year-old woman who’s thin and fit. But instead, look at her b—. What’s going on there? That is so insane. It’s so insane because, first of all, it doesn’t make sense. You could not develop an a— like that and have such thin thighs. The only way that looks good to have an a— like that is to have those f—ing quarter horse thighs that go with it.”

Not only did he criticize Madonna’s body, but he also attacked the way she performed on stage. “When she moves around on stage now, she moves like someone with arthritis.”

Joe Rogan Once Revealed Madonna As His High School Crush

Essentially Sports reports that during a 2022 podcast episode, Joe Rogan revealed that Madonna was his high school crush.

“When I was in high school, I had a crush on Madonna,” he explained. “She’s hot as f—. And I found out that she was 26 and I was like, ‘God, that b—— is old.’ I remember thinking that. 26; and I was like, ‘God, she’s so old.’”

Months after that episode, Joe Rogan commented on Madonna’s Grammy appearance. “Did you see Madonna on stage last night?” he asked. The former Fear Factor host made comments about Madonna’s rumored plastic surgeries as well. “People were complaining about plastic surgery. They are saying she looked like she had plastic surgery. That’s why I asked. I haven’t seen it.”

After Joe Rogan’s verbal attack on Madonna, X users took to the social media platform to call him out for his remarks. “He’s forgotten that. Women do have this ability to completely change their self,” one X user wrote. “[Their] entire bodies. It’s called becoming a mother. It completely changes everything about a woman.”

Another X user added, “Madonna had to have work on her face because she worked out too much something like 5 hours a day for 20 years or some crazy obsessive thing like that. Unfortunately, she just didn’t stop at one facelift. and she’s not a curvy woman so the fake dumpy butt looks wrong and gross.”