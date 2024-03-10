Madonna Calls Out Fan for Sitting Down at Her Show Before Realizing They’re in a Wheelchair

Not exactly what she expected, Madonna had an embarrassing moment when she called out a fan for sitting down at her recent Celebration Tour performance, only to discover the fan was sitting in a wheelchair.

The singer-songwriter was performing at the Kia Forum when she spotted the fan. “What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you getting sitting down?” she asked the fan.

After walking to the edge of the stage, she noticed the wheelchair. “Oh, OK. Politically incorrect. Sorry about that. I’m glad you are here.”

The entire scene was caught on video and posted on TikTok.

TikTok users also commented on the awkward moment. “I feel like she should have refunded the person’s ticket,” one user wrote. “Another added, “Maam, there are 100 reasons why someone might sit – and all of them are valid.”

Madonna has one more performance at The Kia Forum before heading to the Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs for a rescheduled show. She is scheduled to wrap up her Celebrations Tour on April 26 at the Palacio de los Deportes Mexico.

Madonna was recently joined on stage by Kylie Minogue. “I would like to introduce a very special guest who is going to come up here and sing with me. Her name is Kylie Minogue. Now this is what we call survival, okay?”

The duo then performed Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive and Minogue’s Can’t Get You Out of My Head.

Madonna Opens Up About Her Approach to Making Music

During a 2023 interview with Mojo, Madonna spoke about how she works on music and making a music album.

“Honestly, the last couple of albums, I’ve made them reluctantly,” she admitted. “Both times I was trying to do something else – to get a film made.”

“That happened on [Madame X] too. I moved to Lisbon because I wanted my son [David Banda] to be able to attend a soccer academy, and I was trying to raise money for a film, and then I got bored waiting and then I ended up making a record.”

While discussing which albums needed to be made, Madonna had some thoughts. “Ray Of Light. That would be one. Like A Prayer. But my life was simpler then.”

“Like A Prayer –I was married to Sean [Penn]. I had no children and my life was very simple. Ray Of Light, I had my daughter, but again, I didn’t have such a complicated life. Now my life is complicated.”