Due to the extreme weather that is about to fall across the East Coast, Macy’s and New York City officials made the difficult decision to postpone the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.

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This year is a big year, as they are celebrating their 100th anniversary.

“The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year’s celebration,” Macy’s said in a statement shared by NBC News.

“Thank you to the thousands of volunteers, performers and partners who create the magic millions enjoy each year. We look forward to celebrating together on Saturday.”

The parade will now take place at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 28.

In the 100 years since the parade began, it was only canceled three times — from 1942-1944 because the materials for the balloons was needed for World War II supplies. The last time the balloons were grounded was in 1971.

Mario balloon during the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

While this is probably the safest and smartest option, people are not staying quiet about their disappointment on social media.

“WHAT?!? How am I supposed to cook without the Thanksgiving Parade being on in the background 😩😭,” one person wrote on X.

“So Thursday is just football and family arguments now. Honestly not a bad trade,” another person wrote.

“WTF am I supposed to do now? Talk to my relatives? 😬”

“Prepare for zero viewership. Saturday is not Thanksgiving. Pathetic decision.”

“This ruins my entire holiday and maybe even my life!!!”

“Is this real?? It has to be a joke. Who the hell is gonna watch a Thanksgiving parade that’s not on Thanksgiving??” someone said on Instagram.

“There better be classic early 2000s parade recordings streaming all Thanksgiving or else im boycotting @macys,” another person said.

“Nahh I gotta talk to someone cause how are y’all gonna ruin my Thanksgiving before it even starts?!”

“This is what happens when you cut all the Broadway performances and try to replace them with a ‘mega mix.'”

“This has got to be the saddest thing to happen in 2026! Please tell me this is a joke!”