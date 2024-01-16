Lynne Marta, ‘Footloose’ & ‘Joe Kidd’ Star, Dies at 78

Famed actress Lynne Marta passed away on January 16. She was 78 years old. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the New Jersey Native passed away in her home on Tuesday. She had a long-standing battle with cancer.

Marta was most known for her roles in hit films such as Joe Kidd and Footloose. In addition, the actress appeared in multiple other television shows such as The Mod Squad, The Rookies, Starsky & Hutch, Charlie’s Angels, Vega$, and Matt Houston.

Marta Had ‘Open Relationship’ With ‘Starsky & Hutch’ Actor

Marta is just the latest famed 70’s on-screen talent to leave us behind this year. So too did Starsky & Hutch actor David Soul.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marta had what PEOPLE magazine in 1983 described as an “open relationship” with Soul. During that time he was married to actress Karen Carlson. “All through the Starsky & Hutch years, David and Lynne lived together but spent time with other people,” they said.

Soul passed away on January 4 at the age of 80. Following the famed actor’s passing, his current wife Helen Snell released a statement about his life both on and off the big screen.

“He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist, and dear friend,” Snell said in a statement. “His smile, laughter, and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.”

