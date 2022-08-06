Watch Kevin Bacon’s Hilarious Answer To Fans Asking About His ‘Beauty Routine’

Many celebrities are famous for sharing their beauty routines, tips, and tricks with fans, and Kevin Bacon is no exception! The actor recently took to Instagram to let fans in on his secret to looking camera-ready.

Bacon’s Funny Video: ‘Beauty Routine? What Kind Of Crazy Talk Is That?’

“People are always asking me ‘Do you have some kind of beauty routine or something, or do you just wake up looking like that?’” Bacon told the camera. “I mean, come on. Beauty routine? What kind of crazy talk is that?”

He then notices the under-eye masks on his face, and hurriedly rips them off before smiling for the camera. Fans loved the cheeky video and filled the comment section with crying laughing emojis.

RELATED: Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick Give Us ‘Yellowstone’ Vibes In Latest Date Night Photo

“Just keeping it real,” one fan laughed. Another wrote, “you and your wife are beautiful people!!” Someone else commented, “I think those under eye patches are working Mr. Bacon.”

The Actor Shares Secrets To Staying Fit

The 64-year-old actor is still looking good, so it’s no surprise that many are wondering about his beauty routine. In a 2019 interview, Bacon revealed the secrets behind his appearance. “I have good genes,” Bacon joked, before sharing his tips.

“I eat healthy, do sports, meditate and have good sex. Good sex is important,” the actor laughed. He also admitted that the makeup he wears onset for movies and TV shows “helps enormously” when it comes to looking healthy.

Bacon’s Latest Project

The actor is currently promoting his new movie They/Them, a horror movie about a group of teenagers at an LGBTQ+ conversion camp that are stalked by a mysterious killer. It’s a return to the genre for the actor; Bacon starred in the first Friday the 13th movie in 1980.

“In the movie, what they’re doing at this camp is the true horror, but [director John Logan] also did this really cool thing, which was he constructed it very much like a teen slasher film of the ’70s and early ’80s,” Bacon said in an interview with Newsweek.

RELATED: Kevin Bacon’s Daughter Looks Just Like Her Famous Mom In Latest Photos

He continued, “I was in one of the most seminal ones [Friday the 13th], and in that world, when you did things people found morally wrong, such as being gay, you were gonna get it. In Friday the 13th I wasn’t gay, but I had unmarried sex and smoked a joint, and that was it for me. The messaging there is not good. It’s terrible. And so John flipped that and I think it’s kind of part of his brilliance, to frame the film in that kind of way. So when I read it, I was like, of course, I’m in.”

Fans of Bacon are excited to see him star in a horror movie again, and loved getting an inside look at the beauty routine that keeps the actor camera-ready!

More From Suggest