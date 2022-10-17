Treat Yourself: These Buttery Soft ‘Silksweats’ Are The Ultimate Temperature Regulating Loungewear

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

If you’re bored of your old, ratty yoga pants and t-shirt, it could be time to invest in something a little higher quality. And while over-the-top matching pajama sets are great for the holidays, for everyday wear, we feel like we can do better.

That’s where Lunya comes in. Their mission is making “restwear” that looks as good as it feels. Instead of sweatsuits, the brand has an innovative “Silksweats” that may just be the new perfect work-from-home uniform.

If you’re like me, you might be envisioning silk pajamas. Contrary to slinky silk PJs, however, these sweats work equally well for a quick run to the grocery store as they do for laying around the house.

While they look like a normal sweatsuit, they’re inconspicuously luxe. A thermoregulating blend of responsibly sourced cotton, Mulberry silk, and TENCEL™ Modal help keep you at a comfortable temperature (aka no sweating in these sweats). And the relaxed fit is perfect for lazy Sunday mornings when getting out of your pajamas is low on your to-do list.

The sweatshirt and matching joggers are available in black and tan and run from extra small to extra large.

Mix and match the colors or go monochromatic for a stylish yet casual feel. Size up if you’re going for the oversized look. Whatever way you choose, you really can’t go wrong!

While quality products and real life sometimes seem incompatible, you won’t have to stress over the care of these items. They can be either machine-washed or hand-washed depending on your preference. Just be sure to use a mesh laundry bag if you choose to machine-wash.

Lunya’s Mission

Lunya is committed to providing quality products and caring for the planet through sustainable practices. They also put a lot of thought into the design process and deliver items that are useful and functional for the modern woman. We want some darn pockets, and these joggers have them!

They source safe and responsible products right down to the dyes they use, and they attempt to minimize their environmental impact as much as possible. That’s definitely something we can get behind.

Like many non-fast fashion brands, their products are a little pricier than most—but these items will last much longer and provide you with style and comfort for years to come. So whether you’re looking to splurge on yourself or want to get a jump on your holiday shopping, you can’t go wrong with Lunya’s Silkweats!

