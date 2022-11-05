Thanks Gen Z For Bringing Back A ’90s Boot Trend—This Waterproof Version Is A Must 

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Some things from the ‘90s are welcome back—slip dresses, anything flannel, and shaggy cuts are a few that we’re accepting with open arms. However, the ‘90s can keep thin eyebrows and low-rise jeans, thanks.

To add to the former list, we are definitely glad that lug sole boots are in fashion. I mean, if you live anywhere that gets rain or cold wintery weather, these boots are a must. But, they’re not just functional, they seriously cute and can be styled in a number of ways.

If you passed over the trend before, you’re seriously missing out. Lug sole boots aren’t just for the edgy girls who paired them with baby doll dresses and choker necklaces (though we do love the look).

To start, chunky sole boots are seriously comfy, something I’m sure we all value a bit more these days. Plus, for those that want a little more height, these boots can provide just that. And depending on the brand, they can add a little height or a lot of height. I mean, some of these boots are chunk-y, and we’re not mad about it.

With so many styles and shades on the market, lug sole boots can easily be paired with anything from jeans and a t-shirt to a flowy floral dress. They instantly add a little edge to your look and are perfect for many fall styles. Check out some of our favorites.

These Sam Edelman waterproof boots are a great classic pair of Chelsea boots. With a 1.5-inch heel and elastic pull-on design, we love that there are so many sizes and colors to choose from. Featuring a leather and fabric upper and solid outsole, most shoppers noted that the boot ran true to size and even provided moderate arch support.

If you plan to go for a bolder look, these Ganni Cleated Mid Chelsea Boots are striking. The lining is made from 100% biodegradable leather, and the sole is 100% extra light thermoplastic rubber. You may want to size up for a more comfortable fit.

Lastly, for a higher-heeled version, these SOREL Brex™ Heel Chelsea Boots are a great option. With a 4-inch heel and 1-inch molded rubber platform, you’ll get the height you want with the comfort you cave. We love the striking heel and upper color combos, and that the leather is ethically sourced. If you have wider feet or are in-between sizes, it is recommended to order up a 1/2 size.

Lug sole boots aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, which we love. The ultimate combination of style and functionality, now is the perfect time to consider adding a pair to your wardrobe.

