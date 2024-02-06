Ludacris Reveals Justin Timberlake Told Him to ‘Shut the F— Up’ After Grammys Win

While taking a stroll down memory lane, Ludacris revealed that Justin Timberlake called him out after his 2007 Grammys win.

During his appearance on Drink Champs, the rapper said he was backstage at the 2007 Grammys after winning the award for Best Rap Album and dropped f-bombs while letting his emotions out. He pointed out that artists were placed in holding areas backstage that were separated by a thin curtain.

As he continued to celebrate his Grammy win in a nonconventional way, Ludacris heard a voice from the other side of a curtain. “Shut the f— up,” he heard someone say. “Some of us didn’t win any godd—m Grammys!!!”

After pulling back the curtain, the rapper came face-to-face with Timberlake.

Despite the heated remark from Timberlake, Ludacris admitted that he wasn’t worried about it. If anything, it gave the rapper a hilarious story to tell years later.

What’s even more interesting about the story is that Timberlake’s harsh remark towards Ludacris turned out to be “premature,” as he ended up winning Best Rap/Song Collaboration for My Love and Best Dance Recording for Sexy Back.

Ludacris Also Addressed His Early 2000 Feud With T.I.

Later, Ludacris spoke about the early 2000s feud he had with fellow rapper T.I. He admitted that the spat between him and T.I. had everything to do with him being competitive.

“I’m extremely competitive so I’m always with the subliminals,” he said. “So… when he would jab I would jab right back in records.”

To add fuel to the feud, T.I. ended up having a physical altercation with Ludacris’ manager, Chaka Zulu, in 2007. T.I. later apologized for his actions during the BET Awards that year.

“It’s crazy because, again in retrospect, we were actually on a flight together on a plane,” the rapper explained. He also said that he and T.I. attended George Floyd’s funeral together as well. “Will Packer put a bunch of people together on this plane, and so we literally were on there talking for two, three hours.”

Ludacris said that he and T.I. spent those hours talking about everything. “I just told him to his face, like, ‘Brother I never start any f—ing thing. You know what I’m saying?’” he recalled.

Ludacris went on to say that the pair ended up laughing about the feud. “That’s what maturity and that’s what growth is all about,” he then added. “But we gave people what they wanted for a certain amount of time and that’s what hip-hop is. It starts from competition and we going to give you that.”