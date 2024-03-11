LSU Star Flau’jae Johnson’s Brother Arrested After Injuring Staff During LSU-SC Fight

A college basketball game had a little more excitement than fans anticipated. Authorities arrested LSU star Flau’jae Johnson’s brother after a scuffle on the court.

According to TMZ, authorities charged Johnson’s brother Trayron Milton for injuring an SEC employee. Milton rushed the court amid a scuffle during the game. They charged him with assault and battery in the third degree. He also garnered a disorderly conduct charge as well.

LSU took on the South Carolina Gamecocks when the commotion began at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It started as an altercation between Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley and Johnson. Fulwiley allegedly shoved Johnson to the court.

In response, Milton rushed to his sister’s aid. However, Johnson’s brother also injured an SEC employee in the process. The employee sat at the scorer’s table, which Milton attempted to hop over to get to Johnson.

“While Milton was jumping over the barrier, the victim was sitting at the scorer’s table at the edge of the court,” a GPD spokesperson told the outlet. “To get over the table, Milton came from behind the table, pushed down on the victim’s head, and stepped on her shoulders to jump over.”

This led to Milton’s arrest. Fans booed him as he was handcuffed and taken out of the arena. So far, Johnson hasn’t publicly commented on the incident. However, the LSU player reportedly apologized for starting the whole mess.

Flau’jae Johnson Talks Family

In an interview with WSAV 3, Johnson previously talked the importance of family in deciding her two big passions — rapping and basketball. Her late father followed his dream of rapping. However, he died before Johnson was born. She told the outlet, “I just want to represent him in a positive manner.”

Likewise, Johnson’s late uncle pursued basketball before his life too became tragically cut short. “It’s crazy that I’m good at rapping and basketball,” Johnson said. “It’s like I’m living out both dreams at the same time.”

Johnson took her team to the national championship where they won for the first time. Johnson got to live both of her dreams at once, hearing her own music as she got the trophy.

“They just played my song while I’m holding the national championship trophy,” Johnson said at the time. “I’m on the right path,” Johnson said during a previous interview. “I know I’m not perfect, and I’m still growing, but I’m trying to be that example.”