Louisiana Woman Allegedly Ran Over Nursing Home Co-Worker, Claimed That A ‘Woman Fell’

An elderly Louisiana woman, 67-year-old Lillian Sellers, is accused of running over a nursing home co-worker. She allegedly went to work “as if nothing happened” and then said that “a woman fell in the parking lot.”

According to a release issued by the Slidell Police Department, the incident occurred on Sunday, September 7. At around 11 p.m., paramedics were dispatched to Greenbriar Community Care Center, located on Robert Boulevard in Slidell, Louisiana. They had received a report of a woman who had apparently fallen at the nursing home’s parking lot.

However, after being transported to a local hospital, medical staff quickly noted that her injuries were not consistent with a fall. Instead, they found that the injuries she sustained were consistent with being struck by a vehicle, police said.

Hours later, at around 3 a.m. on Monday, September 8, the SPD started investigating the incident after being notified by the hospital. Upon reviewing surveillance footage, which was shared by the SPD, police observed the victim walking in the parking lot when an SUV violently struck her while reversing recklessly, the SPD alleged.

Suspect Identified

The SUV driver was identified as Lillian Sellers, an employee at the nursing home, just like the victim. Allegedly, after striking the victim, Sellers is seen retrieving a broken piece of her SUV’s bumper. Then, she reportedly “went to work as if nothing happened.”

Instead of rendering aid to the victim or contacting emergency services, the woman told her co-workers that a “woman fell in the parking lot,” the police alleged.

Police believe that Sellers unintentionally struck the victim. However, they alleged that she knowingly removed evidence to cover her tracks. Additionally, her co-workers even told police that she has a history of erratic driving.

Lillian Sellers was arrested and charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, hit and run driving causing serious bodily injury, negligent injuring, and obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence.

Sellers was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail. She allegedly refused to give an explanation when questioned about her actions, choosing to shrug her shoulders instead.

The incident remains under investigation. The victim, unnamed, remains in critical condition as of September 9.