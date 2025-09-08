Airport Worker Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle At Terminal

A male worker at an airport in Sydney, Australia, died after a vehicle struck him at a freight terminal. This fatal accident happened at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport on Sunday, September 7, per PEOPLE.

Freight Vehicle Fatally Hits Airport Worker

A press release from the New South Wales Police Force revealed that the man was struck at around 10:30 AM local time. “Emergency services responded to reports that a freight handler at Sydney Airport had been struck by a vehicle at the freight handling terminal,” it said.

NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived on scene to treat the man. Unfortunately, the employee, believed to be in his 40s, died at the scene.

“Officers from South Sydney Police Area Command established a crime scene that was examined by specialist police,” it continued.

Police are not currently viewing the incident as suspicious. For now, it seems it was a workplace accident.

Statements Amid Fatal Airport Accident

In a statement sent to PEOPLE, the Sydney airport sent its condolences to the family of the victim. “Everyone at Sydney Airport is deeply saddened by the fatal incident involving an airfreight worker yesterday,” said a spokesperson.

“Our thoughts are with the worker’s family, friends and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time. Sydney Airport has made its support services available to all staff across the airport precinct.”

News.com.au revealed a statement from Australia’s flagship carrier, Qantas, concerning the accident. It confirmed the incident happened at its international freight terminal.

Qantas also said it was “working closely with the relevant authorities.” It then said, “Our thoughts are with the worker’s family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.”

Furthermore, SafeWork NSW was notified of the death. “SafeWork inspectors are responding and making inquiries,” said a SafeWork spokesperson.

This fatal accident has not halted or impacted flight or passenger operations. Otherwise, we don’t yet know the identity of the victim, but it may come to light as this investigation continues.