Ambulance Hits Cyclist, Charges Him Nearly $2K for Ride to Hospital

A cyclist is in a bit of a situation after he claims he was charged $2,000 for a ride to a nearby hospital in the ambulance that hit him.

According to OregonLive.com, 71-year-old cyclist William Hoesch, who is suing Columbia River Fire & Rescue for nearly $1 million, was sent the bill after being struck by an ambulance belonging to the department. Along with the bill, the Oregon resident sustained permanent injuries from the accident and roughly $100,000 in medical expenses.

The cyclist was biking through Rainer by the Columbia River in Oct. 2022 when the ambulance hit him while making a right turn. He was crushed under the vehicle’s wheel.

The police report further revealed that the ambulance driver, as well as the vehicle’s passenger, revealed it was going between 2 mph and 10 mph when it struck Hoesch. The cyclist told the responding law enforcement officers that he was going between 5 mph and 10 mph at the same time. He said he didn’t think the ambulance was going to turn in front of him.

Hoesch’s attorney, Travis Mayor, claimed the ambulance provider, identified as Columbia River Fire & Rescue, took him to a nearby hospital following the accident. However, the department then sent him a $1,862 bill for the ride.

Hoesch also racked up a $47,000 bill at the hospital. He is also expecting another medical bill worth $50,000.

The accident left the cyclist blooded and his bike destroyed. He is experiencing long-term injuries as well, including “decreased range of motion” and “reduced grip.”

An Ohio Woman Dies After Being Struck By An Ambulance

Months before the Oregon cyclist filed his lawsuit, an Ohio woman was killed after she was struck by an ambulance.

News5Cleveland reported last spring that the woman, identified as 74-year-old Carol Pitzer. She was riding a 3-wheel mobility scooter when she fell off her chair. The ambulance was pulling out of a nearby parking lot at the same time and struck the woman. She unfortunately succumbed to her injuries and died.

“They were leaving and the pedestrian was struck as they were exiting with the patient that was in the back of the squad,” Sgt. Aaron Varga of the Elyria Police Department shared. “It was an unfortunate accident and one where a life was lost. We’re still working through and giving the family time to grieve and just waiting to speak with the other half as well.”

“She was too beautiful, too loving for people. She liked cooking and baking and her grandbabies and her daughter and her son,” stated Pat, a friend of Pitzer.

Pat also stated that her good friend was going to be missed and was a beautiful person. “She had a beautiful soul. She would give you the shirt off her back, and that’s a fact.

Pat added her friend didn’t deserve this.