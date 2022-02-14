Two Actresses From Hollywood Families You Might Have Missed On HBO’s ‘The Gilded Age’

The Gilded Age is sweeping the nation. The hit period piece from the creators of Downton Abbey features old money and new money mingling in 1880s New York City. The cast features a few folks who come from famous Hollywood families. Let’s find out who.

The Youngest Daughter

Louisa Jacobson is one of the main stars of The Gilded Age. She plays Marian Brook, a broke woman forced to live with her estranged aunts amid the economic boom. Jacobson is directly related to some true Hollywood royalty, but you wouldn’t know it from her name.

Jacobson was born Louisa Jacobson Gummer, sister of Mamie and Grace Gummer. Both of the Gummer sisters are actresses in their own right, and Grace is also married to Mark Ronson. Their father is Don Gummer, a sculptor. Their mother is, wait for it… Meryl Streep.

Streep and Gummer wed on September 30, 1978. Jacobson chose to use her middle name instead of her last name or her mother’s maiden name, so perhaps she wants to carve out her own role in Hollywood.

She got her BA from Vassar and her MFA from Yale, exactly like her mother. Jacobson is Streep’s youngest daughter and she does bear a strong resemblance to her mother circa Manhattan.

Not The Only One

Another Hollywood family has progeny in The Gilded Age. Taissa Farmiga has made a name for herself in Indy darling films like The Final Girls and 6 Years. She’s probably best known as a cast member in American Horror Story, where she joined the ensemble cast for Murder House. In The Gilded Age, she plays the naive but confident Gladys Russell.

Farmiga’s older sister is Academy Award-nominee Vera Farmiga. You probably remember her either from the Conjuring films or as Livia Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark. She was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2009 for Up in the Air but lost to Mo’Nique for Precious: Based on the Novel Push By Sapphire. Coincidentally, Streep was also nominated that year as she is nearly every year. Streep was up for Julie & Julia, but she lost Best Actress to Sandra Bullock in The Blind Side.

A Curious Reunion

Vera and Streep have crossed paths on screen too, just as their family members are now. The 2004 remake of The Manchurian Candidate saw the two acting alongside Denzel Washington. Perhaps his son, BlacKKKlansman star John David Washingon, could join The Gilded Age cast for a proper Manchurian Candidate offspring ensemble.

