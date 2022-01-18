Who Is Lou Wilson, Jimmy Kimmel’s New Announcer? You May Recognize Him From A Hit Netflix Show

Fans of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Were surprised to hear that the show’s announcer, Dicky Barrett, was retiring. So, what do we know about his replacement, Lou Wilson? From writing to acting, it seems like Wilson does it all.

What Happened To Dicky Barrett?

Many longtime viewers were worried Barrett had been canned, but the singer is actually retiring. “He packed up his tattoos and moved to Arizona,” Kimmel quipped when introducing Wilson. While some know his distinctive voice from the late-night show, others know him from his first career in show business: a lead singer. Barrett is the frontman for ska band The Mighty Mighty Bosstones. Barrett joined Kimmel’s show during the band’s hiatus in 2004.

Where You’ve Seen Lou Wilson Before

Kimmel’s new announcer has lots of experience in the entertainment industry. Many will recognize Wilson from his appearances in Pete Davidson’s hit The King of Staten Island and Netflix show American Vandal. He has also built a fanbase of loyal viewers of Dimension 20, a CollegeHumor web show where participants play Dungeons & Dragons.

Talking about his casting in The King of Staten Island, Wilson said, “It was the scariest moment of my life. I went into that weird, primal space where things were just coming out of my mouth. And then the crazy thing is that it happened and I didn’t hear from anyone for almost two months, so I just went off and lived my life.”

Wilson has always loved working in comedy, sharing that it’s helped him become comfortable in his career and his personal life. “Laughter builds bonds between people in such a simple and easy way,” he said. “It’s not only been the driving force of my career, but it’s also how I’ve built a community around myself that makes me comfortable and makes me thrive.”

Jimmy Kimmel: ‘We’re In Very Good Hands’

In addition to his onscreen appearances, Wilson is also a writer. He helped pen the script for the 2020 Emmy Awards and is also a member of Jimmy Kimmel Live! writers room. During his introductory appearance on the show, Kimmel took some time to gently roast the newest member of the show.

Ladies and Gentlemen, our new announcer Lou!!! 🎙😍 pic.twitter.com/VYWLlI2J6E — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) January 12, 2022

“We pulled Lou out of the writers room and put him in this wooden playpen we built for him,” the late night host joked, referring to the booth Wilson sits in during the show. Kimmel also poked fun at Wilson’s out-of-date headshots, then quizzed him on frequently-mispronounced names of show guests, to the delight of the in-studio audience.

“I’m thrilled to be the new announcer,” Wilson said, and Kimmel agreed, saying, “I feel like we’re in very good hands.” Based on audience reaction, Wilson will be a welcome addition to the late night show.

