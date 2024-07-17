lori-harvey-shows-off-beach-body-in-leopard-print-bikini-on-yacht-trip

Lori Harvey turned up the heat in a leopard-print bikini aboard a swanky yacht, making waves on her family vacation in St. Tropez Tuesday.

The 27-year-old model and swimwear entrepreneur, daughter of comedian Steve Harvey, showcased various poses while perched on a railing in a series of stunning photos she shared on her Instagram Story.

The fashionista shielded her face from the sun with a straw cowboy hat and added flair with chic sunglasses, a diamond-trimmed gold belly chain, several ankle bracelets, and chunky gold earrings.

She enjoyed music with her family on board, sharing videos of herself dancing. She also took a trip down a slide into the sea before rinsing off in an outdoor shower.

Lori Harvey turned heads in France Tuesday, strutting her stuff in a fierce animal-print bikini that roared with style. (Image via Lori Harvey / Instagram).

Lori Harvey Famously Showed Off Her Bikini Bod for ‘Sports Illustrated’ Back in May

Although the founder of Yevrah Swim wasn’t wearing one of her own designs, she made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut this year in a Yevrah bikini, along with other stunning swimsuits.

Lori Harvey’s photoshoot was a highlight of the magazine’s 60th-anniversary edition this May. The issue also featured fellow SI Swim rookie star Brittany Mahomes.

Harvey shared with SI Swim that posing for the magazine was a “dream come true.”

“I would say the three words that I would use to describe it would be manifested, surreal, and perfection. It was literally a moment that I manifested,” Harvey told SI Swim.

Meanwhile, SI Swim editor-in-chief, MJ Day lavished praise on Harvey.

“Lori Harvey embodies the essence of empowerment with her unwavering authenticity,” Day said. “A trailblazer in both fashion and beauty, she exudes confidence, proving that dedication, creativity and fearlessness are the driving force behind building an extraordinary legacy.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce Lori as a rookie for the 60th anniversary issue contributing to the ongoing evolution of our brand as we continue to leave an indelible mark on the world of fashion and media.”

However, Lori Harvey isn’t new to the modeling game. She began her modeling career at the age of 3 and was showcased on the January/February 2023 cover of Essence. She has also acted as a brand ambassador for prestigious companies such as Valentino, Burberry, and Chanel.