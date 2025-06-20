Long Island, New York Driver Burned To Death After Crashing Into Quaker Meeting House

An unnamed Long Island driver smashed into a historic Quaker meeting house in Nassau County. After the crash, the vehicle burst into flames, slowly and painfully burning the man to death.

According to the New York Post, the incident took place at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 19, at the Quaker Society of Friends Meeting House. The building is located on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset.

For reasons unknown, the driver drove a white SUV off the road and into the Quaker meeting house. Flames engulfed the vehicle immediately, with the driver succumbing to his death inside.

As per The Post, the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department arrived at the scene following the crash. Firefighters from Port Washington, Plandome, and Great Neck joined them shortly after.

Authorities revealed that the vehicle is registered to a 41-year-old man from New Rochelle, Westchester County. However, no official confirmation on the identity of the deceased individual has been issued by authorities, as it is uncertain whether the man was the one driving the vehicle at the time.

Moreover, authorities are investigating the cause of the incident. At this time, they are not ruling anything out, even assessing the possibility that the crash was a targeted attack, even a hate crime, as per The Post.

Arson investigators, a bomb squad, detectives, and the fire marshal were present at the scene.

A Historic Building

According to CBS News, the house was built during the 1700s and was used by the British during the Revolutionary War. It burned down during the war, but was later rebuilt in the 1800s. The Quaker meeting house is part of the US National Register of Historic Places, as per The Post.

Reportedly, the damage sustained during the incident is exclusive to a newer part of the house.

A member of the Quaker community, Dick Lopez, spoke with CBS News about the house. Other members were present at the scene following the incident.

“It’s used as a meeting place,” Lopez said, adding that it’s also used for homeschooling and art and culture programs.

“It’s a special place, and we’re here every Sunday,” Lopez continued, calling it a “nice place.”