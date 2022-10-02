This Nail Concealer That Keeps Selling Out On Repeat Is Finally Back In Stock—Why It’s So Popular

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Getting a manicure can make your nails feel and look great. But going to the salon is becoming a luxury that many can’t afford. And trying to keep up at home can be time-consuming and well, just … a lot. Figuring out what products to use, which colors suit you, and carving out time to finish all the steps can be overwhelming.

While we love embracing natural beauty, even down to our nails, sometimes doing just the minimum can give us a confidence boost. Plus, there are times that our nails don’t love us back. When not taken care of, our nails can start to look brittle, white-spotted, or even stained or yellowed. And that’s definitely not the look we’re going for. Luckily, a popular nail concealer can help with all these issues, and it’s back in stock!

The cult-favorite illumniating nail concealer from U.S.-based brand LONDONTOWN is a universally-flattering nail brightener that will make your nails look and feel healthier and blur imperfections.

Formulated with porcelain flower and lime tree extract, the nail concealer will help neutralize any yellowing or stains while nourishing the nail. It’s also great to cover up those pesky white-spots.

The concealer is a sheer, milky white color that adds just a hint of pearly shine for a nautral but polished look. It’s also buildable, so while only one coat is needed, you can add two or three for a more dramatic look.

The original formula and a pink-tinted version have sold over one millions bottles and for good reason.

Beyond the luminous qualities and easy, quick drying application, numerous shoppers also love the clean ingredients and long-lasting quality of the nail concealer.

“I cannot express how beautiful this nail concealer is,” one happy reviewer wrote. “Not only do your nails look perfectly manicured with only two coats, but it lasts for weeks on your natural nails … Every woman should not only try it but promise not to hog it all up once you do.”

“I have ‘problem nails,'” another review noted. “And to top it off I am horrid at doing my own manicures. Clear or very sheer polish isn’t great for me because I have white patches on my nails. Two coats of this and my nails look healthy and ‘done,’ with or without a top coat … Highly recommend.”

While you can certainly use the illuminating nail concealer on its own, for even longer lasting results, some shoppers recommend pairing it with LONDONTOWN’s nail hardening base coat or their quick-drying gel-like top coat. But you should probably act fast, this popular nail concealer goes out of stock fast!

