Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Reveal They’re Expecting Their First Child

Less than a year after announcing their engagement, Logan Paul and Nina Agdal revealed they are expecting their first child.

In an incredibly sweet post on Instagram, the couple shared a snapshot of them kissing while Paul holds a series of ultrasound photos. In a separate photo, Agdal’s tiny bump is put on display. “Another Paul coming this Fall,” the caption reads.

The couple started dating in 2022 and went public right before the start of 2023.

Logan Paul previously proposed to Nina Agdal in July 2023 while they were visiting Italy’s Lake Como.

“Today is the day I ask the love of my life to marry me,” Paul declared in a YouTube video. “Fourteen months ago, I fell in love with the most beautiful human being I’ve ever seen in my life. I have been waiting for this day ever since.”

In the video, Paul is seen asking Agdal if she could picture herself getting married at Lake Como. He then asked if she could imagine Lake Como being where she got engaged.

“You are the love of my life,” Logan Paul is seen telling Nina Agdal. “You are the girl of my dreams. I never thought I’d find you, and now I don’t ever want to let you go.”

The video also features Paul asking Agdal’s father for his blessing. Its caption reads, “I can’t believe it.”

Nina Agdal and Logan Paul Recently Dealt With Drama Over MMA Rival Dillon Danis

Not long after Nina Agdal and Logan Paul announced their engagement, Paul’s MMA rival Dillon Danis became a huge issue for the couple.

According to The Sun, Danis took the rivalry between him and Paul too far by posting fake nude photos of Agdal on his X account (formerly Twitter). Even after he received backlash over the classless move, Danis continued to make comments about Agdal and Paul.

Eventually, Nina Agdal had enough of Danis’ attacks and filed a restraining order against him. In the legal documents obtained by TMZ, Danis was prohibited from posting content in any way depicting or portraying Agdal or has reason to believe was never meant to be shared publicly or was obtained without consent.

She also filed a lawsuit against Danis for $150,000 for each social media post that Danis made about her. In the lawsuit document, Agdal stated she suffered humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational harm as a result of Danis’ social media attacks.