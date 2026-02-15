Local Sheriff Says It Could Take ‘Years’ to Find Savannah Guthrie’s Mom

Despite the FBI and other law enforcement agencies’ efforts to find Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy, a local sheriff says the search may take years.

Speaking to late last week, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said his team of investigators is continuously working to find Nancy, despite dead-end clues.

“Maybe it’s an hour from now, maybe it’s weeks or months or years from now,” he said about finding Nancy. “But we won’t quit. We’re going ot find Nancy. We’re going to find this guy.”

Nano’s interview with The New York Times comes just after Savannah shared photos of Nancy’s alleged kidnapper.

“We believe she is still alive. Bring her home,” Savannah wrote in a recent Instagram post. “Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department 520-351-4900.”

The photos show what appears to be a masked man surveying the porch. He even comes up close to a camera just outside Nancy’s residence.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted the same photos, stating, “Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors – including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems.”

He further shared, “Working with our partners – as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance.”

Man Was Detained During a Raid Near Nancy’s Residence

Meanwhile, the SWAT team from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has detained a man during a raid that occurred near Nancy’s residence.

According to a local law enforcement source, the SWAT team executed a search warrant at the residence after receiving a tip. However, officials eventually released the man, who is not believed to be the kidnapper.

Law enforcement previously detained another man during a traffic stop in Rio Rico, Arizona, just south of where Nancy lives. However, he was also released from police custody after being questioned.

Nancy has been missing since Jan. 31. She was reported missing after she didn’t attend a church service. She is described as 5 feet 5 inches and weighing approximately 150 pounds.