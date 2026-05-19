spencer-pratt-reacts-to-potentially-receiving-an-endorsement-from-president-trump-for-la-mayor

As his LA mayoral campaign continues to attract more attention, Spencer Pratt reacts to a potential endorsement from President Trump.

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Nithya Raman, an opponent of Pratt’s, retweeted a Daily Mail article stating that the president was considering endorsing the former The Hills star for LA mayor.

“Donald Trump is about to endorse Spencer,” Raman wrote. “Tonight is the fundraising deadline, and we need to raise more to prove to that LA doesn’t want a MAGA Republican mayor who lives in the Bel Air hotel.”

In his response, Pratt retweeted Raman and used a clip of himself shaking his head and mocking the response.

He later posted a photo of The California Post featuring a headline that reads “LA moms shaken by rise in crime rally around Pratt in Valley.”

“I have the only endorsement I need,” He wrote. “Moms and animal lovers who want to feel safe.”

Meanwhile, Journalist Rob Shuter revealed that a source told him the president may endorse Pratt.

“Trump loves celebrity candidates, and Spencer knows exactly how to dominate headlines,” the insider shared. “The idea of endorsing him has absolutely been discussed.”

Pratt Says He Doesn’t Identify With A Singular Political Party

In a recent interview, Pratt stated that he doesn’t identify with a single political party, nor does he represent one.

“I don’t have a campaign manager. I don’t have campaign consultants,” he said. “There’s no political party backing me. I am an angry, as they will say, Angeleno running to get LA to be the No. 1 seat.”

However, Pratt went on to compare himself to former President Obama, who was a community organizer before entering politics.

“I have two awards from my community. Pres. Obama actually didn’t even have awards when he was a community organizer,” the former reality TV star explained. “He was able to become a senator and then a president for eight years, so I feel like him, and I have the same experience.”

Pratt then said, “My only goal is to just be true and authentic. People are tired with politicians lying about what we see every day in LA and what we feel.”

However, Pratt admitted that he wasn’t necessarily interested in politics until his house burned down during the 2025 Palisades wildfires.

“I was a naive, tax-paying citizen,” he continued. “I always believed that you pay your taxes, the firefighters will show up, LAPD will show up, your water comes out of the sink.”

When his home was destroyed, Pratt began to question the city government’s impact on his daily life. “After you lose everything because of the failures at city leadership, you realize how important local government is,” he noted.