’90s Pop Group Behind Hit Song Is ‘Saying Goodbye’ and ‘Closing a Chapter ‘

Nearly 30 years after they became a music sensation with their hit song “Barbie Girl,” the bandmates of AQUA officially announced the Danish pop group’s breakup.

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The band took to Instagram to share the unfortunate news.

“After many incredible years, we have decided to close the chapter of AQUA as a live band,” the post reads. “AQUA has been such a huge part of our lives, and together we’ve had the chance to experience more than we ever dared to dream of.”

The bandmates further reflected on their time together. “We’ve traveled the world countless times, met so many wonderful people, sung together with millions of you, and shared memories that we will carry with us forever.”

“When you’ve been together for this long, you also learn when it’s time to protect what you’ve created together,” they continued. “For us, this feels like the right moment to say goodbye, while the memories are still strong, and while the love for the music, the story, and each other remains intact.”

The group went on to thank fans for being part of their journey during the past 30 years. “Thank you for the love, the energy, the support, and for all the moments we’ve shared together,” they added. “Nothing but love and gratitude from here on.”

The Band Was First Former in 1995

The bandmates Claus Norreen, René Dif, Søren Rasted, and Lene Nystrøm first teamed up in 1995. Rasted and Norreen won a contest and were hired to produce the soundtrack for the film, Frække Frida og de frygtløse spioner.

Dif, who was a club DJ, was hired for some of the songs. Following the film’s release, he met Nystrøm, who was singing on the Norway-Denmark ferry, M/S Peter Wessel. Dif, Rasted, and Norreen hired her to be the lead singer of Joyspeed. After signing with a Swedish record label, the group released their first single, “Itzy Bitzy Spider,” in 1995.

The single was a failure, and the band canceled their contract with the record label.

After the first single ordeal, the group returned with songs in a different style. They attracted Universal Music Denmark.

The bandmates decided to rename themselves AQUA and released their first single, “Roses Are Red,” under the new name in 1996.

The band released their first hit, “My Oh My,” in February 1997, followed by “Barbie Girl” in May of the same year.

However, the band was later sued by Mattel for the song. The toy company stated that “Barbie Girl” had damaged the Barbie brand’s reputation. The judge ruled that the use of Mattel’s trademark in “Barbie Girl” fell within the non-commercial use exception of the Federal Trademark Dilution Act. He advised both parties to “chill.”

Although the bandmates experienced their first breakup in 2001, they got back together in 2007. They stayed together until 2012 and then reunited in 2016.