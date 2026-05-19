Another Married ‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Has Broken Up

Another married couple from Netflix’s Love Is Blind has officially called it quits. Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, who met and married during Season 4 of the hit reality dating series, announced that they have separated after almost four years together.

Videos by Suggest

The former couple shared the news in a joint Instagram statement on May 15. They both wrote their own statements.

“It’s heartbreaking to share that our marriage is coming to an end,” Chelsea wrote. “I entered this relationship with deep love, commitment, and the intention of building a lasting life together.”

In Kwame’s statement, he wrote, “We built a life filled with memories, laughter, and love that I’ll always be grateful for.”

They both concluded their lengthy statements by thanking their fans and followers.

Chelsea Griffin And Kwame Appiah Were One Of ‘Love Is Blind’s Greatest Success Stories

Griffin and Appiah became one of the standout couples during Love Is Blind Season 4, which premiered in 2023. The pair faced several obstacles throughout the season, including concerns about long-distance living arrangements and differing lifestyles. Despite those challenges, they married during the season finale and later appeared together during reunion specials and public events.

Fans often viewed the couple as one of the franchise’s more stable success stories. After the show aired, Griffin and Appiah regularly posted photos and videos together on social media and spoke publicly about adjusting to married life after reality television fame.

In interviews following the series, both acknowledged that the transition from filming to real life required significant work. Appiah previously discussed balancing career responsibilities with marriage, while Griffin spoke about maintaining communication and trust outside the pressures of the show.

Their separation marks another breakup for the Love Is Blind franchise, which has seen several marriages end after the cameras stopped rolling. Although the series has produced a handful of lasting relationships, many couples have struggled with the realities of life after reality television.

Neither Griffin nor Appiah has publicly shared additional details about what led to the split. For now, both appear focused on moving forward privately while maintaining respect for each other and the relationship they built during their time together.