2 Popular Young Actors Are Officially Dating

Two rising Hollywood stars have officially taken their relationship public. Actors Chase Infiniti and Tyriq Withers are dating.

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A source close to Infinity confirmed the relationship to PEOPLE. “Chase is having fun and dating,” the source said. “She’s in a really good place and enjoying herself like any young woman.”

Neither Infiniti nor Withers has publicly commented on the relationship. Representatives for both actors also declined to respond when the outlet requested comments.

The report arrives after months of speculation from fans who noticed the pair appearing together at several high-profile events. Infiniti, 26, and Withers, 27, recently attended the Miami Formula One Grand Prix together and later appeared at GQ’s post–Met Gala celebration in New York City. Withers also supported Infiniti at the premiere of her Hulu series The Testaments in March.

Chase Infiniti And Tyriq Withers Seen Together Before Relationship Confirmation

Rumors surrounding the pair intensified earlier this year when fans began circulating photos and videos of them together online.

During an Academy Awards interview in March, Infiniti laughed off questions about internet speculation linking her to Withers. She suggested that their frequent appearances together stemmed partly from overlapping professional circles and friendships within “Black young Hollywood.”

Both actors have seen their careers accelerate rapidly over the past two years. Infiniti gained attention through her role in the Apple TV+ drama Presumed Innocent before starring in the Oscar-winning film One Battle After Another. The movie earned multiple Academy Awards earlier this year and significantly raised her profile in the industry.

Withers also emerged as one of Hollywood’s rising stars after appearing in projects including Atlanta, Him, and the 2025 reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer. In a March interview with Cosmopolitan, the actor described himself as a “relationship-oriented person” and admitted he had not dated much since becoming famous.

“I am a loverboy,” Withers told the magazine while discussing his views on relationships and emotional connection.

The couple’s relationship has already generated major interest online, where fans have closely followed their public appearances for months.