SWAT Team Detains Man in Raid Near Nancy Guthrie’s Home

A man has been detained for questioning in connection with the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie.

A SWAT team from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department detained a man on Feb. 13 after raiding a home and vehicle two miles from the 84-year-old’s Tucson property, TMZ reported.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at the home after receiving a tip, according to a local police source cited by Fox News. The FBI also stopped a gray Range Rover Sport during the investigation.

Law enforcement questioned and later released the man, who was cooperative and not believed to be the kidnapper, a law enforcement official told CNN’s John Miller.

Previously, on Feb. 10, authorities detained another man during a traffic stop in Rio Rico, Ariz., south of Tucson near the Mexico border. The man, identified only as Carlos, told local news outlets he was working for DoorDash when he was “detained for kidnapping.” He was released the following day.

“I asked, ‘The kidnapping of who?’ and they told me this lady … I don’t know her name,” Carlos said of Today host Savannah Guthrie’s mom.

Carlos stated that he works for a delivery service in Tucson and denied ever kidnapping anyone. He was released after questioning. Authorities also conducted a court-approved search of his home.

Savannah Guthrie Holds Onto Hope in Ongoing Search for Her Mother

On Feb. 12, the FBI’s Phoenix office released a description of an armed, masked individual seen on Nancy’s home security camera during the early morning of Feb. 1.

Nancy was reported missing on Feb. 1 after she failed to attend church following a night out with her family. Multiple ransom notes demanding bitcoin payments by specific deadlines have been sent to news outlets.

Savannah and her siblings, Annie and Camron Guthrie, have continued to express hope for their mother’s return through social media.

Savannah shared throwback footage of her mother on Thursday, writing, “Our lovely mom. 💛 We will never give up on her. Thank you for your prayers and hope.”