‘Love on the Spectrum’ Mom Dies of Cancer: RIP to Esme Kim

Esme Kim, the mother of Love on the Spectrum star Pari Kim, has died after battling stage 4 breast cancer. She was 61.

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Pari announced the news in an emotional Instagram post. She wrote, “Grief and tragedy is not easy and feels very unpleasant.”

“It feels like everything is becoming a train wreck and that there are two sides of yourself constantly fighting: the sad, lonely girl missing what was cruelly and unfairly taken from her at such a young age and the girl who has to stay strong and positive because she can’t give up if she wants to keep moving forward.”

“It’s difficult to keep chugging along when your guardian locomotive reaches the end of the line but you have to keep going somehow even without her,” Pari concluded.

Esme appeared alongside her daughter on the Netflix reality series, where viewers watched the close bond between the two women. During the show, Esme openly discussed her cancer treatment while supporting Pari through her dating experiences and everyday life.

Fans Come Forth To Support Pari Kim

Pari built a loyal fan base through her appearances on Love on the Spectrum, which follows autistic adults navigating relationships and dating. Many viewers connected with the warmth and support Esme showed on screen. After news of her death spread, fans and fellow cast members flooded social media with condolences.

Several members of the show’s community publicly shared messages of support. Castmates including Abbey Romeo and Madison Marilla responded to Pari’s posts with heartfelt comments. Fans also praised Esme for the kindness and patience she displayed throughout the series.

Pari has often spoken publicly about the challenges of grief and mental health since losing her father. According to reports, she used trains and public transportation as a coping mechanism and a source of comfort during difficult periods in her life.

The tragedy comes during a difficult year for Pari, who also recently confirmed her breakup with fellow Love on the Spectrum participant Tina Zhu Xi Caruso. The pair began dating after meeting on the show.