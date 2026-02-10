Savannah Guthrie Reveals Photos of Mom’s Kidnapper

As law enforcement continues to search for Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy, the Today show host reveals photos of the alleged kidnapper.

In her recent Instagram post, Savannah shared images showing the alleged kidnapper right outside Nancy’s front porch.

“We believe she is still alive. Bring her home,” Savannah wrote in the post’s caption. “Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department 520-351-4900.”

The images show what appears to be a masked man surveying the porch, even appearing up close to the camera.

FBI Director Kash Patel also shared some photos of the possible kidnapper in a post on X.

“Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors – including the removal of recording devices,” he explained. “The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems.”

He then wrote, “Working with our partners – as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance.”

Nancy Has Been Missing For Nearly Two Weeks

Local law enforcement and the FBI have been searching for Nancy for nearly two weeks.

She was last seen late on Jan. 31 and was reported missing after she didn’t attend church the next day. Her pacemaker reportedly stopped syncing with her Apple devices on the morning of Feb. 1.

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown and blue eyes, and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

Law enforcement previously stated Nancy is “very limited in mobility.” However, she is of great sound mind.”

“This is not a dementia-related, she is as sharp as a tack,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated. “The family wants everybody ot know this isn’t somebody who just wandered off.”

Savannah and her siblings have appeared in multiple videos, begging for their mom’s return.

“We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive, and that you have her,” Savannah stated at one point, seemingly addressing her mom’s kidnapper. “We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us.”

She also shared, “As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk.”







