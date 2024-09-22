lizzo-sparks-ozempic-rumors-with-new-weight-loss-reveal-video

Fans of Lizzo are growing concerned for her health and well-being after she sparked Ozempic rumors with a new weight loss reveal video.

In the video, which was posted on Thursday, Sept. 19, through her TikTok and Instagram accounts, Lizzo revealed the hard work she’s done at the gym by showing her slimmed-down figure.

She also used the viral Nicki Minaj TikTok sound, which states, “The fact that you would even discuss my looks is insane. I’m a bad b—, always been a bad b—.”

Lizzo then wrote in the caption, “FINE BOTH WAYS.”

She then posted a series of videos showing off her new figure. it didn’t take long for multiple social media users to question if going to the gym is the only weight loss method Lizzo is doing.

“Did she use Ozempic or did she snort coke?” one Instagram user asked in one of her videos.

Lizzo seemingly answered the question in a separate post. “oZeMpIc oR cOkE? – a fan,” she wrote in the caption.

The post featured a photo of her winking at the camera. She also had a video that read, “When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit” and she used the “It’s like a reward” TikTok sound.

She also shared a screenshot of her response to the comment, which reads, “Whyyyyy do u follow me?”

However, some Instagram users weren’t impressed by Lizzo’s response to the comment. One user even accused the singer’s followers of shaming those on medication, which is for diabetes but is also now being used for weight loss.

“Why are we ozempic shaming? Would you shame someone on antidepressants?” the user wrote.

Lizzo Previously Opened Up About Her Fitness/Weight Loss Journey

In 2023, Lizzo opened up about her fitness/weight loss journey and her dedication to staying in shape.

“I have a very high-performance job,” she explained at the time in a TikTok video. “For 90 minutes a night, I have to do choreography, I have to sing, I have to dance, I have to rap and I have to play the flute. And I have to emote, and hype a crowd in very tight clothes, sometimes clothes where it restricts my breathing.”

She continued by stating, “It’s fun. I love my job. It takes a lot of physical endurance to do what I do, and I used to be very rockstar lifestyle, used to throw myself around on the stage. As I got more professional in my career, I started to take the physical part more seriously.”

Lizzo also said in the video, “Weight loss comes with the territory, but I’m not trying to escape fatness. Heavy on the ‘not trying to escape fatness.’ Heavy f—ing on it.”



