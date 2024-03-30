Lizzo Announces She ‘Quits’ Over ‘Lies’ and ‘Jokes’ About Her Looks in Cryptic Post

Pop sensation and Grammy winner Lizzo seems to be considering giving up, prompting her fans to urge her to persevere. The musician posted a long message on her Instagram page last Friday, revealing to her over 12 million followers that she has reached a boiling point.

Lizzo wrote that she’s “getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet.”

She highlighted that her main goal is pretty straightforward: to record and perform songs. However, she hinted that social media was taking its toll on her psyche.

“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it,” she added. “But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it. I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views … being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look.”

She then wrote that her character was being “picked apart by people who don’t know me and [are] disrespecting my name.” Lizzo ended her tirade by writing, “I didn’t sign up for this s–t — I QUIT.”

Fans Attempt to Lift Lizzo Following Her Cryptic Social Media Post

The “Good as Hell” singer didn’t specify whether this implied her departure from the music industry or social media. Regardless, stars and fans alike rallied to show Lizzo their support.

Before the comments were turned off for the post, many hoped Lizzo simply meant to quit social media. “Girl don’t let them win… stay off the internet..,” one fan wrote. “In case nobody told you today, YOU’RE SPECIAL,” another Lizzo lover wrote.

Celebrities and fellow performers also rallied around the rapper and singer. “We love you queen,” TV personality Paris Hilton wrote. “You are deeply loved,” Destiny’s Child’s LeToya Luckett added. “All of this. The internet isn’t real life. Protect you. We love you,” filmmaker and actress Sophia Bush chimed in.

Her post follows criticism from a lawyer representing her former dancers regarding the choice of the pop star as the headliner for a fundraising event. This decision was made despite accusations against her last year.

“It’s shameful that Lizzo would be chosen to headline an event like this amid such egregious allegations,” the former dancer’s lawyer told NewsNation.

The dancers accused Lizzo of sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment, allegations that Lizzo has refuted.