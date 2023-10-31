Lizzo Gets Cheeky In Her Elvira Costume For Halloween

Lizzo recently channeled spooky icon Elvira during a Halloween house party.

As reported by Daily Mail, Lizzo rocked a Mistress of the Dark-inspired costume during a party at her Beverly Hills home on Sunday. The twist? The “Truth Hurts” singer’s campy take on the costume included a cheeky low-cut skirt.

Instagram

In the star’s Instagram post, she finished her costume with dramatic vampy makeup, a black manicure, and a voluminous beehive hairstyle.

Lizzo captioned the post with a simple statement, “Honoring @therealelvira”

In the comment section, fans of the singer expressed their love for the singer’s steamy take on an Elvira costume.

One follower commented, “Motherrr😍”

“The cutest crack ❤️” another fan commented.

“One thing bout ms.lizo she gon have her booty crack out😭” a third joked.

Lizzo’s makeup artist shared additional snaps of the star’s daring Halloween costume. One full-body photo reveals the plunging neckline on her black velvet gown, while another up-close shot allows fans to view her flawless blue and pink makeup look.

Instagram

Similar to a Tina Turner costume Lizzo wore days prior, her Elvira costume featured plenty of cleavage.

Instagram

Halloween In Hollywood—Looks We Can’t Get Enough Of

Hollywood stars and Halloween go hand in hand. This spooky season, stars including Ice Spice and Megan Thee Stallion showed off their impressive costumes.

On Saturday, October 28, Ice Spice transformed into the 1930s cartoon character Betty Boop. The 23-year-old rapper’s costume included a skin-tight red dress, hoop earrings, a gold bangle, a diamond chain, and black heels. The “In Ha Mood” rapper even traded in her usual red ringlet curls for a short black hairstyle, emulating Betty Boop’s hair.

Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion sported an intricate Alice In Wonderland-inspired look during her “Hottieween” party. The “Cognac Queen” rapper’s flower costume was inspired by Tim Burton’s adaptation of the Walt Disney film.

Instagram

If one thing is for sure—these stars know how to slay spooky season!