‘Little Rascals’ Star Bug Hall Enrages Fans After Calling His Daughters ‘Dishwashers’

Bug Hall of (checks notes) Little Rascals fame referred to his newborn son as his “heir” and his daughters as “dishwashers” on social media. Of course, the former child star turned “Medieval moralist” (per his X bio) was simply playing the internet like a harp from hell, stoking the fires of the easily offended for attention.

Brandon “Bug” Hall-Barnett, who played Alfalfa in the 1994 film adaptation of the classic shorts, ignited fan outrage when he announced the birth of his fifth child and first son, Mark Athanasius Chad Anthony Hall-Barnett, last Tuesday.

“I have an heir,” Hall announced on X, sharing a series of snapshots featuring the new bundle of joy and his wife, Jill, in the hospital room.

The former child actor barely managed a small smirk following the birth of his only son to date. (Image via X / Bug Hall)

While the original post seemed innocent enough, some denizens of the internet took issue with ol’ Bug’s phrasing.

“You already have daughters. WTF is wrong with you?!”, one pearl-clutching fan wrote on X.

Bug, no doubt delighted that someone took his bait, replied: “I said heir, not dishwasher.”

‘Little Rascals’ Alum Bug Hall Has Four Daughters

Indeed, Bug has cleaved to his wife and she birthed him four daughters previous to the glorious arrival of (takes breath) Mark Athanasius Chad Anthony. However, a son holds a particular weight for Bug, who seems very concerned with his deep legacy and wants his heralded surname to live on.

Playing into his classic manipulation technique, Hall’s response was roasted on social media. This provided him with the most attention he’s received from the public in over thirty years.

“I pray God protects those precious little girls from your toxicity and projected self-loathing until they’re old enough to disown you,” one easily fished-in X user proclaimed.

“Cut your hair, hippie,’ Bug shot back, no doubt regaling his beleaguered wife who had just given birth with his witty comeback.

Bug Hall also starred in the direct-to-video comedy sequel ‘American Pie Presents: The Book Of Love’ in 2009. Wow, he looks so happy! (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Meanwhile, one user acknowledged Bug’s tactic for attention… while also giving him exactly what he wanted.

“You’re disgusting. You’re publicly demeaning your daughters to try and generate rage bait clicks. It’s the behavior of [a] petulant, emasculated, child, and I pray for all of your children,” the X user wrote.

“What a Nancy. Does your wife approve your jokes before you send them to the group chat?”, was Bug’s razor-witted response.

“You deserve divorce papers for that comment alone,” yet another enraged X user wrote of Bug’s dishwasher diss.

In his response, Bug confirmed that his wife also has to suffer through his clever quips. “I made the same joke to my wife while she was in labor,” he replied. He also noted that his wife politely humored him while pushing out his fifth child.

Bugs Hall was Arrested in 2020 for Allegedly Huffing Air Duster Next to a Dumpster

After gaining fame as a child star in the 90s with The Little Rascals, Hall lent his voice to the animated film Hercules. Since then, he has been relegated to smaller roles, with guest appearances on TV and indie film parts.

However, poking fun at gender roles isn’t the only way Bug managed to garner attention in recent years. In 2020, Bug made headlines for getting arrested for allegedly huffing air duster next to a dumpster, per TMZ.

In 2020, Bug was arrested for possession for use to inhale or ingest a volatile chemical. (Image via Weatherford PD)

Meanwhile, it’s unclear why Bug isn’t able to afford a dishwashing machine. Perhaps he simply has his daughters do the dishes to build character.