Lisa Rinna Roasted for Wild New Hairstyle: ‘Albert Einstein If He Slayed’

Lisa Rinna is being roasted on the internet for her wild new hairstyle.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum traded her short brunette style for a daring platinum blonde, debuting the new cut at Paris Fashion Week Wednesday. She stepped out at the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture show, styling her signature pixie cut with spikes and side bangs.

Many fans barely even recognized Rinna because of her new do.

Dorina Deadly shared a video of Rinna dressed in a black tux and bow tie, as well as white platform shoes. In the clip, her platinum hair is sticking up in various directions, and she’s sporting thick-rimmed black glasses.

I thought this was Rod Stewart #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/xvvdG8Vck7 — Dorinda Deadly (@dorindadeadly) June 26, 2024

Countless fans stated that she looked like her husband, Harry Hamlin. One person even deemed her “Albert Einstein if he slayed.”

However, others seemed to have her back and offered more supportive messages. “I’m so glad she’s living the life, not angry & hateful like the others that were put out to the pasture!” one person wrote.

“I like the fashion risks Rinna takes,” another fan stated. “I might not understand them but she tries things!”

Lisa Rinna Received Mixed Reviews on Her New Hairstyle

Rinna herself seems to be pleased with her new look — which took about 12 hours to perfect, she confessed.

“We dyed my hair platinum, which is the biggest deal ever because I’ve never done that before in my life,” she told Perfect Magazine.

“No one’s going to be hotter, probably, than me,” she said.

Fans went wild in the comment section of the Instagram post, many of them offering support and praising her new look.

“Being iconic as always👏” one person wrote.

“Love you soooo much Lisa, you look fabulous darling ❤️,” another commented.