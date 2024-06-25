Kim Kardashian Roasted for Wild New Hairstyle: ‘Ok George Washington’

As July 4th approaches, Kim Kardashian is already in the spirit with a George Washington-inspired hairstyle, making patriotism look chic.

Okay, that’s not really what happened.

The reality TV star and mogul posted a fresh crop of Instagram snapshots, flaunting a bold new look: platinum blonde locks weaved into blocky pigtails.

Kim probably expected the usual chorus of lavish praise. However, denizens of the internet pointed out the new do resembled the white whigs sported by America’s founding fathers.

Thus, Kim Kardashian has entered her George Washington era.

Indeed, the comments under Kim’s post showed no mercy.

“Ok george Washington 💅🏼,” one follower wrote, setting the tone. “she getting ready to write the declaration of independence,” a second Instagram user quipped. “What in the constitution is going on here?”, another added.

Some Fans Bypassed George Washington When Dragging Kim Kardashian’s New Hairstyle

Meanwhile, another Instagram user poked fun at Kim’s ever-extending law studies. “Did you steal a judge’s wig from law school,” they wondered.

Others focused on the unique weaving method Kim employed. “Kimberly when they said weave they didn’t mean basket,’ one of Kardashian’s 360M+ followers wrote. Another added, “yess miss kardashian look like rattan furniture love it.”

However, another fan noticed a more likely source of inspiration for Kim’s look: the Targaryens from HBO’s Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. “Keeping up with the Targaryens?”, they quipped.

Of course, this isn’t the only fashion mistep Kim has made recently.

On Sunday, the 43-year-old shared a series of photos on Instagram. It showcased a beige and brown fur bodysuit paired with control-top tights. “Cream dream,” Kim captioned the series of snaps.

The images included candid paparazzi shots of her walking outdoors and close-ups of her inside a showroom beside a rack of brown Skims basics.

Kardashian couldn’t avoid comparisons to her younger rival, 29-year-old Bianca Censori. Kanye West’s current wife often appears in bodysuit and tights ensembles, and she recently wore a similar outfit.

Kim drew comparisons to rival fashionista Bianca Censori recently. (Images via Instagram / Kim Kardashian and @SraTweedy on X/Twitter)

“She’s tryna look like Kayne’s wife again 🙄🫠😂,” one Instagram user insisted. “trying to look like the new wife 🙈”, a second fan agreed.

It seems Kim is breaking the internet for all the wrong reasons these days…