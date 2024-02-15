Lisa Lopez-Galvan, Mother of 2 & Chiefs Fan, Killed in Super Bowl Parade Shooting



Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a cherished mother of two and a beloved disc jockey in Kansas City, has died. Lopez-Galvan lost her life in the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting on Wednesday. She was 44 years old.

During a 5:30 p.m. press conference, the police only officially confirmed one fatality. This leaves uncertainty about whether Lopez-Galvan is the mentioned victim or if there is another individual involved.

It has been suggested that Lopez-Galvan was possibly the second deceased victim of the shooting. However, this information remains unverified.

Friends of the deceased confirmed the devastating news to The Star. According to reports, Lopez-Galvan succumbed to a gunshot wound to her abdomen during surgery at a local hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

“She was the most wonderful, beautiful person,” said a friend who works in The Star’s newsroom. “She was a local DJ… she did everybody’s weddings. We all know her. She was so full of life.”

Her biography on KKFI’s website offers a bit more insight into who she was as a person.

“For Lisa music is life and a source of happiness. Anyone could ‘get away’ mentally while listening to their favorite genre; music can also be a form of therapy for some.”