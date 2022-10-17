The Son Lisa Kudrow Was Pregnant With On ‘Friends’ Is All Grown Up, Here’s What He’s Up To After Graduating College Last Year

Feel old yet? Lisa Kudrow’s son Julian Stern graduated from college last year, and now he’s hard at work pursuing a career in film. Here’s what we know about Stern’s activities since bidding goodbye to the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts.

Lisa Kudrow Gave Birth To Julian In 1998

As fans of Friends will certainly remember, Lisa Kudrow’s character, Phoebe Buffay, had an unconventional pregnancy in the show’s fourth and fifth seasons. While agreeing to be the surrogate mother of her long-lost brother’s triplets is just so Phoebe, it was actually the writers’ clever way of writing around Kudrow’s real-life pregnancy.

Kudrow tied the knot with French advertising executive Michel Stern in 1995, welcoming their first and only son in 1998. While they didn’t have any more children, Kudrow and Stern have been happily married for over two decades now. Kudrow was the first of the main Friends cast to start a family, and her pregnancy was the only genuine one on the show.

What Is Julian Stern Up To Now?

Like his mother, Stern has kept a pretty low profile. However, he often shares his passion for filmmaking on social media. Lisa Kudrow celebrated her son’s graduation last May in an Instagram post. “Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him,” Kudrow wrote in the caption.

Since leaving the USC School of Cinematic Arts with a Bachelor’s Degree in Film and Television Production, Stern has been building up his portfolio. According to his Vimeo profile, he’s available for hire as a director, video editor, and scriptwriter. His director’s reel mostly consists of school projects, but it’s clear the young filmmaker has kept busy.

Most recently, Stern lent his editing skills to Wish Upon a Disco Ball, a short film that’s been making the rounds at some film festivals across the United States. According to his Vimeo bio, he’s been an aspiring filmmaker since he received his first camera at the age of 9. Obviously, he shares his mother’s passion for film and TV.

From his Instagram profile, it seems like he’s a fan of his mother’s beloved TV show as well. Back in April, Stern posted some photos of himself visiting the reconstructed Friends sets of Central Perk and Monica’s iconic apartment.

Of course, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Kudrow’s son is pursuing a career in film. The Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion star’s career has spanned decades. Most recently, the actress announced she’d be working on a new TV show with Taika Waititi. Of course, our new dream is to see her work on a film with her son!

