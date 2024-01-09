lisa-bonet-officially-files-for-divorce-from-jason-momoa-after-18-years-together

Lisa Bonet has officially initiated divorce proceedings against Jason Momoa. This marks the formal conclusion of their marriage, two years after publicly announcing their separation.

The couple, who began dating in 2005 but exchanged vows in 2017, disclosed their decision to part ways in a joint statement issued in 2022. Court documents, obtained by PEOPLE, now confirm that Bonet has filed for the dissolution of their marriage.

She cited irreconcilable differences and specified Oct. 7, 2020, as the date of their separation.

Lisa Bonet Officially Files for Divorce from Jason Momoa

At 56 years old, Bonet and the 44-year-old Aquaman actor are parents to two children: a 16-year-old daughter named Lola and a 15-year-old son named Nakoa-Wolf. Bonet is also the mother of actress Zoë Kravitz, who shared with her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

In her divorce filing, Bonet has requested joint custody of their children and has opted not to seek spousal support from either party.

Their romantic journey began in 2005 when Momoa and Bonet crossed paths at a jazz club, introduced by mutual friends. Their connection deepened as they discovered a shared affection for Guinness. However, Momoa, known for his role in Game of Thrones, has revealed that his initial admiration for Bonet dates back to her time on The Cosby Show.