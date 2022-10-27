Here’s Why Lenny Kravitz Has Never Remarried Since His Divorce From Ex-Wife Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz rose to prominence in the late ’80s for his genre-bending, multi-instrumental musical talent. However, early press coverage of the future Grammy winner centered heavily on the artist’s romance with The Cosby Show star Lisa Bonet. Kravitz and Bonet may have parted ways over three decades ago, but the singer has never remarried. Here’s what we know about Kravitz’s love life after his marriage to Bonet.

Kravitz Was Married To Lisa Bonet from 1987 To 1993

Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet’s love story began in 1985, backstage at a New Edition concert. According to a 1990 interview with the music magazine SPIN, Kravitz complimented then-18-year-old Bonet’s hair, she complimented his back, and thus began a beautiful friendship (very beautiful, I mean, just look at them). However, they wouldn’t start dating until a couple of years later. In 1987, Kravitz moved to New York City to be with Bonet. Later that very year, the two eloped in Vegas, returning to NYC as husband and wife.

RELATED: Here’s Why Marisa Tomei Feels Complete Without A Husband Or Children

On December 1, 1988, Kravitz and Bonet welcomed their first and only child together: a girl named Zoë. Kravitz and Bonet amicably separated in 1991, finalizing their divorce in 1993. Since their split, Kravitz has spoken about how he wasn’t in a good place to be a husband when he and Bonet tied the knot.

“I think I just wasn’t ready,” Kravitz admitted to Glamour in 2014. “I had to take a break. I went through a lot of emotional things, a lot of deaths in my family. But now, I would love to be married. It just has to be the right person, at the right time.”

One year prior, Kravitz explained that he and Bonet are still close. “Zoë’s mom and I now are best friends,” he revealed in Oprah Winfrey’s Master Class. “When we’re all together now—her man [Jason Momoa], her kids, Zoë, me—we’re all together and we’re one big, happy family. It’s beautiful and it just shows you what can be done.”

Bonet married Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa in 2017, and the pair announced their separation in early 2022. However, Momoa and Kravitz are still close friends as well. It’s clear that, despite divorcing Bonet over three decades ago, Kravitz believes that once you’re family, you’ll always be family.

He Dated Vanessa Paradis In The ’90s

Before her whirlwind romance with Johnny Depp, French singer Vanessa Paradis mixed business and pleasure with Lenny Kravitz. According to the biography Vanessa Paradis: The Real Story by Hugues Royer, Paradis sought Kravitz out to help produce and write her first English-language album, and her persistence wore him down. They met for the first time over dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris, and they struck up an unlikely bond.

“I’ve never been afraid to suggest things or to be told no. Music is an area where I was able to make things happen,” Paradis told French magazine Le Figaro in 2019. “Gainsbourg did not come to me, I asked him. Kravitz, it was the same.”

The very next year, Paradis moved to the United States to work with Kravitz, and they released her self-entitled album shortly after. While they never collaborated again, they dated for five years, calling it quits in 1997. In 2009, Kravitz opened up to Paris Match about why they ended their relationship. “I was madly in love with her. Vanessa was the perfect woman, but she came at the wrong time,” he explained.

According to Kravitz, he was actually the one that introduced Paradis to Johnny Depp. Her partnership with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor lasted for 14 years, and they now co-parent two children.

He Got Engaged To Adriana Lima In 2002

Kravitz’s next great romance found him in the early aughts. It’s unclear when or how Lenny Kravitz first met Brazilian model Adriana Lima, but the couple got serious fast. Lima appeared in the music video for Kravitz’s song, “Yesterday Is Gone (My Dear Kay)” in 2001, and they announced their engagement the following year. Yet, their romance wasn’t meant to be. Kravitz and Lima split up in 2003.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Kravitz said his split from Lima contributed to the depression he found himself in around that time. As he recalled, he developed a habit of locking himself in hotel rooms, refusing to explore the beautiful cities that his tour brought him to. “I’m just shut in this depressing-ass room that doesn’t belong to me. I was engaged to this girl, but it didn’t work out—this was all at the same time,” the Hunger Games actor confessed.

His Last Engagement Was To Nicole Kidman

However, Kravitz didn’t let his failed romance with the Victoria’s Secret Angel stop him from seeking out his next great love affair. Shortly after splitting from Lima, Kravitz began dating Nicole Kidman. This was shortly after the actress’ split from Tom Cruise, so Kravitz and Kidman did their best to keep their romance under wraps. They were seldom photographed together, but their time together was exhaustively gossiped about in the tabloids.

RELATED: Nicole Kidman Looks More Like A Rock Star Than Keith Urban In Backstage Snap

It was rumored that the couple was engaged before their split in 2004, although Kidman didn’t confirm the rumors until 2017. In an interview with the magazine The Edit, Kidman casually revealed that she and Kravitz were indeed engaged to be married. At the time of the interview, Kidman had just finished filming Big Little Lies with Zoë Kravitz.

“Well, I knew Zoë because I was engaged to her father. It’s all in the family! I love Lenny; he’s a great guy,” Kidman remarked. In a 2007 interview with Vanity Fair, Kidman hinted that her then-mysterious ex-fiance just didn’t come at the right time. “It just wasn’t right. I wasn’t ready. We weren’t ready,” she remarked.

However, it doesn’t seem like the couple ended things on bad terms. The former couple is still all-hugs every time they cross paths at awards shows, and Kravitz even seems friendly with Kidman’s husband, Keith Urban.

His Perspective On Marriage

So, with one failed marriage and two failed engagements (that we know of), it doesn’t seem like Lenny Kravitz is opposed to getting remarried. In fact, Kravitz told Rolling Stone back in 2004 that he would like to get married again. “I’m pretty sure it’s something I want to do. I’m looking for somebody who has a passion of her own. Somebody who’s simple but has interesting complexities,” Kravitz explained. “I’m contradicting myself. Simple yet complicated! Big yet small! Dark but light!”

However, there’s another layer to Kravitz’s unmarried status. In 2005, Kravitz said he planned to remain celibate until he remarried. He even confirmed that in a 2011 interview. However, Kravitz’s 2014 chat with Men’s Health draws that pledge into question.

In that interview, Kravitz seems to dodge the interviewer’s question about whether or not he still intends to stay celibate until marriage. While he doesn’t exactly confirm or deny his previous statements, he seems to imply that he no longer sticks to that vow. However, the fact that Kravitz would even bring up such a pledge gives us a bit of insight into his outlook on marriage.

It seems like he deeply respects the marital vows, but given his past claims that he just “wasn’t ready” to be a husband, it would seem like he’s still just waiting for the right time and the right woman.

More From Suggest