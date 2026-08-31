Lionel Richie Reportedly Hospitalized in ICU

Lionel Richie is reportedly being treated in a St. Louis hospital amidst another concerning health scare.

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The American Idol judge, 77, sought medical care on Saturday night, according to TMZ. This decision came as he needed to sit on a chair to complete his performance at St. Louis amphitheater The Muny.

No exact details on Richie’s status were available, but TMZ cited “possible slight dehydration” as one of the likely causes. Richie reportedly is hoping for a Tuesday discharge, but it’s unclear if that will happen.

The “All Night Long” and “Endless Love” icon was previously hospitalized in June. Responders had to whisk him away via ambulance after he fell ill during a concert. Dizziness was among the symptoms Richie reportedly experienced at the time.

The Commodores alum did not detail what happened to him during that scare, though he assured fans he was “doing well” afterward. He resumed his tour afterward, leading up to this St. Louis stop.

He is not slated to perform again until Sept. 26 in San Francisco at Chase Center.

ABC recently renewed American Idol for Season 26, but its filming schedule is unclear. Richie is one of the three judges on the singing competition alongside Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan.

Richie’s reps have not spoken out on the hospitalization as of press time.