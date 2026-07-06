‘American Idol’ Judge Speaks out on Health Scare

Days after he was hospitalized after falling ill on stage, American Idol judge Lionel Richie speaks out about his health scare.

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In his latest Instagram post, Richie showed his appreciation for those who were concerned about his health following the incident.

“Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love. ❤️ I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you,” he wrote.

Speaking about his latest performances, Richie stated, “Pittsburgh and Detroit were an absolute joy. The energy, the dancing, the faces in the crowd… we made real memories together.”

Confirming that he was ready to continue his tour alongside Earth, Wind & Fire, Richie added, “See you in Toronto… let’s party all night long!”

Fans took to the comment section to wish him well.

“I realllllly enjoyed the show and happy I got this opportunity to see you live and seeing earth , wind & fire as well,” one fan wrote. “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Hubby and I will for every remember this. Great vocals and showmanship. Happy to see that Lionel is doing better and we appreciate you. Toronto loves you❤️🇨🇦.”

Another fan declared, “You are amazingly talented! I’ve seen you in concert several times! My most memorable concert was seeing you in Las Vegas at the Wynn last year for my 50th birthday 🎉 Happy to hear you are feeling better!!”

Richie is scheduled to perform 26 shows through mid-August. Among the cities he will be performing at are New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Richie Had Been Performing When the Incident Occurred

The health scare occurred while Richie was singing “Dancing on the Ceiling” at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota. Although he was lively at the start of the song, the music icon noticeably struggled throughout.

Eventually, Richie sat down to sing the rest of the song.

Upon the end of the song, Richie told the audience that he suddenly felt “dizzy” and “strange.” He then noted it was best for those who have been in a similar situation to “sit your a— down.”

However, Richie ended up walking off stage. Saxophonist Dino Soldo announced that the singer-songwriter wasn’t feeling well and wasn’t able to finish the show.

Sources close to the singer told TMZ that paramedics met him backstage, and he was transported to the hospital by ambulance. The insiders insisted that the hospitalization was a precautionary measure. Further details about the singer’s condition remain unknown.

