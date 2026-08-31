‘Harry Potter’ TV Show Loses Major Star Just Weeks After Casting

Just weeks after his casting was announced, Nicholas Hoult will not be joining the cast of the new Harry Potter series after all.

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Deadline reported that Hoult, who was supposed to play Gilderoy Lockhart, has left the series due to scheduling issues.

According to the outlet, HBO was working around Hoult’s pre-existing projects. The filming of Lockhart’s scenes had to shift within the production schedule, making the show unable to continue to work around his schedule.

As a result, Hoult was let out of his contract. He will be replaced by Kit Harrington.

Harrington, who had previously voiced Lockhart in the Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions released last year, told Collider that he was “thrilled” to be stepping into the role.

Kit Harrington at Jon Snow in ‘Game of Thrones’ (Credit: HBO)

“I’ve said a million times, for anyone who cares, that I’m a huge Potter fan. I’ve got to be honest, he’s one of my favourite characters,” he said. “So, to be offered to play him is a real dream. I think he’s going to be so fun.”

While HBO is citing a scheduling conflict as the reason for Hoult’s departure, there is speculation that he left for another reason.

After the announcement of his casting, the Superman actor faced significant backlash from his fans over Harry Potter author JK Rowling’s transphobic views. Fans took their concerns to social media, according to The Independent.

“You know what’s not chic? Supporting Harry Potter in 2026,” one fan commented on an Instagram post.

“Been a fan for over a decade, this is really disappointing news man,” another added. “Trans lives matter.”