lindsey-vonn-suffers-devastating-crash-in-2026-winter-olympic-final-after-acl-tear

Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic comeback ended in horror when she crashed just seconds into the women’s downhill event.

Videos by Suggest

The 41-year-old skier got tangled up 13 seconds into her women’s downhill run on Sunday, Feb. 8. She crashed into the snow, flipping and spinning multiple times before landing.

BREAKING: Lindsey Vonn suffers a hard crash during the Downhill final at #MilanoCortina2026. She has been airlifted from the course. pic.twitter.com/QqouxKDYS7 — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) February 8, 2026

Vonn stayed on the slopes for several minutes after the crash. Medical staff tended to her as the five-time Olympian could be heard crying out in pain. Spectators looked on in concern.

After a little over 15 minutes, medical staff placed Vonn on a stability board and airlifted her off the mountain by helicopter.

A rescue helicopter aids Lindsey Vonn after a crash during the Women’s Downhill at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Vonn’s U.S. teammate, Breezy Johnson, won the gold, per the Associated Press.

Pacing the field. 💨



Breezy Johnson delivers a standout run in the women’s downhill final at the #WinterOlympics and currently holds the lead with a 1:36.10 finish.



📺 @peacock & @usanetwork pic.twitter.com/sA9vmKfJvf — Team USA (@TeamUSA) February 8, 2026

Johnson previously supported Vonn’s choice to compete with a completely ruputred ACL at the age of 41.

“There will be 6 Americans running the Downhill training runs, and if Lindsey cannot compete… or doesn’t feel competitive enough, others can take her place,” Johnson wrote on Threads last week.

“But more athletes have competed without an ACL than you think,” she added. “They just often don’t talk about it because they don’t want to hear about it from the peanut gallery.”

Lindsey Vonn Completely Ruptured Her ACL Just a Week Before the Olympics

Vonn had hoped to medal on Sunday in Cortina, just one week after she completely ruptured her ACL in a World Cup race on Jan. 30.

In an Instagram post, Vonn shared details about the devastating injury.

“I crashed today in the Downhill race in Switzerland and injured my left knee,” she wrote. “I am discussing the situation with my doctors and team and will continue to undergo further exams.”

“This is a very difficult outcome one week before the Olympics… but if there’s one thing I know how to do, it’s a comeback,” she continued.

“Thank you for all of the love and support. I will give more information when I have it,” she added. “Thank you to all the medical staff who helped me today. I am grateful for all the incredible help I received.”

Vonn has represented Team USA in four previous Winter Olympic Games, earning three medals. After coming out of retirement in 2024, she officially qualified for the U.S. Ski Team. Her last Olympic appearance was in 2018.