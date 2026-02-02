skiing-legend-struggles-to-recover-from-injury-days-before-winter-olympic-games-begin

In hopes of still making it to the 2026 Winter Olympics, skiing legend Lindsey Vonn announced she was forced to sit out a recent race as she recovers from a downhill race accident.

The famous alpine ski racer was unable to compete in the Super-G at Crans-Montana in Switzerland after the accident, which occurred the day before.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to race today,” Vonn announced on Instagram. “Wishing all my teammates a great race.”

She then wrote, “Thank you for all of the love and support I have received. Means the world to me. Doing my best right now.”

The skiing legend also shared a video of the accident, which occurred days before the 2026 Winter Olympics ceremony.

In another Instagram post, Vonn shared more details about the injury.

“I crashed today in the Downhill race in Switzerland and injured my left knee,” she explained. “I am discussing the situation with my doctors and team and will continue to undergo further exams.”

She also wrote, “This is a very difficult outcome one week before the Olympics… but if there’s one thing I know how to do, it’s a comeback.”

However, Vonn stated that her Olympic dream is not over. “Thank you for all of the love and support. I will give more information when I have it,” she added. “Thank you to all the medical staff who helped me today. I am grateful for all the incredible help I received.”

Lindsey Vonn has represented Team USA in four Winter Olympic Games. Her last Olympic appearance was in 2018. She has earned three Olympic medals.

She officially qualified for the U.S. Ski Team following her return from retirement in 2024.

Team Norway’s Skiing Superstar Marte Monsen Also Suffers Race Injury Days Before Winter Olympics

Meanwhile, Vonn gave her best to fellow skier Marte Monsen, who also experienced a major crash and injury.

The Team Norway skier took to Instagram to share more details about her own injuries.

“Tested out the net yesterday, would not recommend,” Monsen wrote. “Thank you all for the kind messages. I’m currently dealing with a concussion and will need to rest before I’m able to reply properly.”

Monsen then thanked everyone who helped her following the accident. “I’ll be heading home soon,” she added. “Where I’ll undergo some tests on my right knee to assess when I can return.”

She also wished Lindsey Vonn a speedy recovery.