Lindsey Vonn Says She’s ‘Finally Home’ an ‘Getting Healthy’ Following Winter Olympics Crash

Weeks after her terrifying crash during the 2026 Winter Olympics, Lindsey Vonn is finally home and “getting healthy.”

Videos by Suggest

The skiing legend took to Instagram on Sunday to speak out about her recovery after she sustained a complete tibia fracture while competing in the Games.

“Home sweet home. Feels good to sleep in my own bed…” Vonn wrote in the post’s caption.”But wheeling through the front door without Leo greeting me like always was a very hard reality. A reality I had to face. Along with many other hard realities that lay in front of me as I move forward.”

She then stated that she was focused on therapy and getting healthy. “It’s going to be a hard and painful journey,” she admitted. “But I am putting all of my energy into it, like I always do.”

Vonn further shared that she was going to take some time for herself. “I’ll give you updates when I can, but right now my focus is on taking care of myself,” she added. “As always, thank you for the love and support.”

Vonn also shared photos of her embracing her sweet pup, Chance.

As previously reported, Vonn lost control after appearing to clip a course flag during the downhill race in Cortina. She then landed sideways and hit her head on the ground.

She was reportedly heard screaming that she was unable to remove her skis following the crash.

In a statement to CBS News, Team USA stated that Vonn’s right ski pole snagged a gate, causing her to lose her balance and go out of control. The U.S. Ski Team also stated that she “sustained an injury,” was “in stable condition,” and was “in good hands with a team of American and Italian physicians.”

Vonn Recently Spoke About ‘Hard Day’ Following Olympic Crash

In late February, Vonn reflected on recovery, noting she was having a “hard day.”

“My physical battle began the second I got hurt, but the mental battle started today,” she stated on X. “It hit me like a ton of bricks. It’s a battle I’m used to because I’ve done it so many times.”

She further noted, “I have always learned from every injury. Each one has made me a better and stronger person in different ways… but the battle of the mind can be dark and hard and unrelenting.”

Vonn also pointed out that someone close to her called her a “master at the psychological game of life.”

“I don’t know if that’s true,” she admitted. “I do know hard days are coming, but I will find a way back to the top of the mountain of life.”



