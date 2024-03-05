Lindsay Lohan Opens Up About How Being a Mom to Baby Luai Has Changed Her

Lindsay Lohan is living her best life as a mom. The actor recently got candid about how parenthood has changed her for the better.

Speaking with E! News, Lohan said that she wants to do more family-friendly movies like The Parent Trap. She wants her son to be able to see her work and to see what she does for a living.

“I want to do things that my son can see,” Lohan told the outlet. “But I also want to do things that inspire me.”

She said that her life has been completely different as a parent with “everything’s changing.” Still learning to care for her son has been educational. She said, “It’s a learning process—I’m having a different go at it. Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it.”

One of the things that Lohan enjoys is keeping her baby close. She said that she likes to bring her son to set with her. For instance, she brought him to Ireland to film her new Netflix movie Irish Wish.

“I’m still fortunate he’s young, so I can bring him everywhere,” she told outlet. “And he is everywhere with me, because I don’t want to leave him. But I think it will definitely play more of a factor as time passes.”

Lindsay Lohan Opens Up About Parenthood

Previously, she opened up on social media about how being pregnant changed her body. She posted a mirror selfie back in August, referencing her movie Mean Girls in the process. She wrote that she was wearing postpartum underwear, “Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom.”

“I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery,” Lohan also wrote. “Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world!”

An insider close to Lohan also shared how the actor has adjusted to being a parent. Speaking with Us Weekly, they said that Lohan has been practicing a healthier lifestyle.

“Lindsay is in the healthiest, most stable and confident place in her life,” the source said. “Lindsay cooks from scratch and is eating a lot of fresh, clean foods. She’s eating a lot of greens,” the source shares. “She also does Pilates and goes on walks and runs with the baby and Bader. She’s focused on being a healthy mom.”

“She’s really good at time management with the baby and taking care of herself at the same time,” the insider continued. “She feels adamant that taking care of herself and loving herself is just as important as taking care of her baby.”