Lil Wayne Breaks Silence on Super Bowl Halftime Snub, Says It ‘Broke’ Him

The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event of the year. But perhaps even bigger than the actual game is the halftime show, which has become an American cultural staple.

With New Orleans playing host to the 2025 Super Bowl, many people were hoping to see hometown music superstar Lil Wayne headline the halftime show this season. But that plan was foiled after Grammy award winner Kendrick Lamar was announced as the halftime performer.

Lil Wayne Sounds Off on Super Bowl Snub

Following the decision, Lil Wayne broke his silence, admitting he felt “hurt,” by the snub.

“It broke me, and I’m just trying to put myself back together,” Lil Wayne said.

“That hurt, it hurt a whole lot. I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown, for automatically mentally putting myself in that position. I thought there was nothing better — that spot, on that stage, on that platform.”

Nicki Minaj Blasts Halftime Show Decision

After the decision to make Kendrick Lamar the headliner for the 2025 halftime show, several people were outraged. Among those outraged was former Young Money Artist Nicki Minaj.

Minaj seemed to aim at rap icon Jay-Z, who plays a major role in booking the talent for the halftime show.

“Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego,” she said.

“Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good?!!!!!!”

She also posted “One n**** took a knee The other n*****took the bag. He gon get you ‘n******’ in line every fkng time.”