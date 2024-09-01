Nicki Minaj’s Husband Slammed for Using Slur During Interview

Nicki Minaj is widely regarded as one of the greatest female emcees ever. She also has one of the biggest music fanbases named “The Barbz.” But the Grammy nominee may have just landed herself in hot water with her fans. Even worse it comes at the hands of her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Minaj’s Husband Uses Anti-Gay Slur, Causes Uproar

Minaj went live with Petty and he used an anti-LGBTQ+slur.

It started with the femcee sending a message to the Barbz. Instructing them to not “let anybody or anything steal your motherf****** joy.”

Her husband then added on saying:

“That’s right, especially little f*****s and f***boys.”

Minaj’s fanbase is very diverse. And a lot of her fans are members of the LGBTQ+ community. So as you might expect, Petty’s comments caused a significant stir.

Nicki Gets Honest on Kendrick Lamar

Nicki Minaj is one of the most coveted female artists of all time. And she has worked with an assortment of rap icons herself. She has been featured on songs with the likes of Jay-Z, Beyonce, Rick Ross, Drake, and a host of others. However, one artist she has yet to collaborate with is Kendrick Lamar.

When speaking on why she has yet to work with Kendrick she joked that the Compton-born artist “didn’t want to get washed.”

But shortly after she spoke on how much she respected his craft.

“I like the animation and all that stuff,” she said. “But also, he just respects the craft of rap. At this time right now…yeah that’s all I’ll say about that.”

Kendrick was center stage with Minaj’s former Young Money running mate, Drake. Drake and Kendrick engaged in a war of words at the start of the summer which gave fans one of the best rap feuds in recent memory. But even though the beef has cooled down since, it could be heating up again real soon.

One source says Kendrick “is slated to release his album the day before Drake’s album drops.”